Celebration of Life Dorothy J. Johnson (1924-2017)

Saturday, May 12, 1:00 to 3:30 pm. Sunrise Ridge, Vashon.

You are invited to come, bringing stories and memories to share with the community. Finger food and desserts will be welcomed.

At Dorothy’s request, the event will also be a fundraiser for the Food Bank. Shortly before she died, Dorothy expressed concern for people on the Island who struggle with hunger. Checks made out to the Food Bank are particularly welcome. Canned and packaged foods will also be happily received.

Dorothy’s inspirational work and the relentless efforts of many volunteers resulted in the establishment of the Medical Clinic and Granny’s Attic on the land that is now called Sunrise Ridge.

We look forward to spending this time with you on the land that belongs to the people of Vashon because of Dorothy’s efforts.