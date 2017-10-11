Perennial favorite Caspar Babypants plays from his 13th album, Jump For Joy! Full of super fun sing-along good time music for the whole family, the energy on the recording goes from upbeat and fun at the beginning to sleepy and mellow at the end. The goal is to engage and then relax your kids and you––so you can recharge––through simple acoustic instruments and thoughtful arrangements. Caspar Babypants is the alter-ego of Chris Ballew, twice Grammy-nominated songwriter and lead singer of ’90s Seattle alt-rock group The Presidents of the United States of America.

Saturday, October 14, 10:30 am. Katherine L White Hall, VCA

Tickets:

General: $12

Youth: $8

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website event at:

vashoncenterforthearts.org/event-cal/caspar-babypants-jump-for-joy/

Or call our Katherine L. White Hall lobby front desk at: 206/463-5131