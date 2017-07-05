Bunker Trail pump station construction to begin

To improve sewer system reliability, King County will begin a project on Monday, July 10, to upgrade four aging pump stations that serve Bunker Trail on north Vashon Island.

Construction at each pump station could take up to three months to complete, with the total project duration up to a year.

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and there will be no weekend or holiday work.

During construction, some activities may require a temporary lane closure along 103rd Avenue Southwest between the Vashon Ferry Dock to just south of 112th Street Southwest. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic, and King County will maintain access for school buses, emergency vehicles and local traffic at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists should use caution while traveling in the area.

King County will also coordinate closely with the Washington State Department of Transportation to minimize impacts to ferry passengers.

The Bunker Trail pump stations send wastewater from sewer customers in the area to King County’s Vashon Treatment Plant. The plant was completed in 2007 to serve residents and businesses within the Vashon Sewer District. The plant treats about 180,000 gallons of wastewater a day.