Black Light Ball New Years eve!

Open Space’s New Year’s Eve extravanza returns, in a fabulous black light event...

Music will be spinning, lights will be flashing, and Vashon’s biggest dance floor welcomes all ages. Islanders and visitors alike, join us to ring in 2016 with family & friends. Fancy dress, masquerade dress, or just comfy dress encouraged - everyone, wearing anything, is welcome.

Music played at Club O spans many decades from the beginnings of rock and roll to the latest hits. The DJs aim to create an electric atmosphere in which club-goers dance to their heart’s content. Dancers of all ages enjoy shadow dancing in a specially constructed light box.

Our New Year’s Eve events are fantastic, and this one promises to be even more. We celebrate the New Year 4 times, starting with New York New Year at 9 PM and making our way westward. This allows parents with little kids to ring in the New Years without having to wait for midnight.

The BLACK LIGHT BALL – the hottest spot on Vashon to ring in the New Year, with friends and family; lights, lasers, and fog machines - as well as a special teen section, kids area - and FABULOUS FOOD from Orca Eats! Tantalizing tastes to keep your energy up on the dance floor and sublime desserts to tickle your taste buds. Thanks to our Sponsor The Hardware Store, there will also be a Beer & Wine Garden for adults!

Cost is $10 for Adults and $5 for Kids, All Ages Welcome - plus a fantastic VIP Package! Package is $30 and includes RESERVED PARKING right by the building, two drink tickets, a reserved table and special swag surprises. VIP attendees must be 21 and over.

Advance tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com and Vashon Bookshop.

As always, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Open Space for Arts & Community is located at 18870 103rd Ave SW, Vashon. Call (206) 408-7241 for more information.