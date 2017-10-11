Steve Minzel, 35 years behind the keyboard, has played all over the Pacific Northwest. Leslie Shelton, 40 years on bass guitar and a vocalist in the band who has written and recorded an album and back in the day toured with Bo Diddly and from 1990 to 2000 played with Bill Brown and the Kingbees. He currently performs about 40 weekends a year with his own group, The Tonze. Everybody loves his spirit, playing and vocals! Tony Handy not only has been playing with Bill for a decade, he also has his own jazz group, HD fusion. They play at Emerald Queen Casino, and many other big venues in the Pacific Northwest. John Gaborit is often likened to Eric Clapton, in his finesse and style. He is known for mesmerizing crowds! He’s been playing with Bill for two decades.

Bill Brown, lead vocals and harmonica. Folks love his spirit on stage and his ability to connect with them. He also has a knack for attracting top notch players!

Friday, October 20th, 8:30pm. Bill Brown & The Kingbees. This show starts at 8:30pm at Red Bicycle Bistro. It’s an all-ages show until 11 p.m., and for ages 21 and older after that. I.D. is required. Free cover!