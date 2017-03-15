Betty MacDonald Celebrations

The Vashon-Marry Island Heritage Museum is pleased to announce two events celebrating world-famous author Betty MacDonald’s 110th Birthday. Best remembered for her internationally bestselling book The Egg and I and for the beloved Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle children’s classics, MacDonald and her family lived on Vashon from 1942 to 1955.

On March 21st, 2017, 5:30 6-7 pm, at the Vashon Theatre, the Heritage Museum will screen Betty MacDonald Day on Vashon Island, a new documentary film made by Islanders and documenting the Betty MacDonald celebration held by the Vashon Library in 2001. This film features reminiscences from MacDonald’s childhood friend Blanche Caffiere, her daughter Joan Keil, grandson Tim Keil, and other nieces, nephews, and friends. Tickets are available at Vashon Bookshop and brownpapertickets.com for a suggested donation of $10.

On March 26th, 2017, Betty MacDonald’s 110th birthday, the Heritage Museum will host a birthday celebration at the Vashon High School Theater, 6 5:30-7 pm. Paula Becker, author of the recent biography, Looking For Betty MacDonald: The Egg, The Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle, and I, will discuss how she uncovered details of MacDonald’s life story. MacDonald’s friends, family, and others associated with her legacy will join Becker to tell MacDonald stories and answer questions. Following the presentations, birthday cake made from MacDonald’s mother Sydney Bard’s applesauce cake recipe will be served with coffee, and a round of Happy Birthday will be sung. All ticket sales will benefit the Vashon-Maury Island Heritage Museum. Tickets are available at Vashon Bookshop and brownpapertickets.com for a suggested donation of $10.