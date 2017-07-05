Bettie for Mayor

Vashon Community Care is thrilled two-term board member Bettie Edwards is running for Vashon’s Unofficial Mayor. Our residents are involved in every aspect of Bettie’s campaign - from baking cookies for the Saturday Market on July 8th and 15th, to making the donation jars you’ll see at IGA, Pandora’s, Ace Hardware and other businesses. In addition to being a VCC board member, Bettie has been part of the dinner club program at VCC for over eight years. She loves serving the residents.

“Not only do I want to pay respect for our Island elders through my volunteer work, but I also like adding a little sparkle to their lives!”…Bettie Edwards