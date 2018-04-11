Ava Apple Steps Down

Ava Apple has decided to step down from the Executive Director position at Vashon Senior Center. She has relished working with seniors, her staff, volunteers and serving the community. Ava has accomplished a lot and is most proud of initiating the Neighbor to Neighbor program, BlueBird medical transportation, the lunch Care-a-Van and overseeing the Center’s building renovation. Ava says, “I really want to spend more time helping people directly,” so she will continue to work for the Senior Center as Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) coordinator. The N2N program matches volunteers with seniors who need assistance with a variety of tasks like minor home and garden maintenance, shopping, or on-Island transportation.

Please help the Senior Center fill Ava’s bejeweled cowboy boots. A full job description and how to apply for Executive Director may be picked up at the Center on Bank Road M,T,W, &F 9AM-3PM or by going to the website: www.vashonmauryseniorcenter.com. Scroll down to “Job and Volunteer Openings.” Applications must be received by 3PM Monday April 9.