Auditions for Little Shop of Horrors to begin April 17th

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop Of Horrors, is coming to Vashon Island. Directed by Susan Hanson and produced by Drama Dock, the musical will run from July 27 - 30 at the Vashon Center for the Arts.

Auditions for the show will take place at the McMurray Middle School’s band room from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, April 17; Wednesday, April 19; and Thursday, April 20. If necessary, auditions will continue on Monday, April 24; Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27.

Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years.

A meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it ... BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination!

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind this deliciously devious hit musical.

Actors should arrive by 7 p.m. and come prepared to perform a song from memory and read with other actors.

If you have any questions regarding auditions, please email StevenDenlinger, Drama Dock Producer (StevenDenlinger@gmail.com).

The following roles are available:

Seymour Krelborn (Male. Age: 25 - 35): An insecure, put-upon florist’s clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills.

Audrey (Female. Age: 25 - 35): Bleached-blond, Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour’s life. She has poor self-worth and education, but incredibly good looks and a sweet and vulnerable demeanor.

Mr. Mushnik (Male. Age: 55 - 65). The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour’s nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative.

Orin Scrivello (Male. Age: 30 - 40). Think Elvis. An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey’s abusive boyfriend, who is targeted by Seymour.

Puppeteer for The Plant (Audrey II). Puppet. An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour. Puppeteer doubles as other sizes of the plant.

Voice Of The Plant (Male. Age: 20-50). A male actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart ‘villain.’ A funky Rhythm and Blues voice is best.

Greek Chorus (Three Females. Age: 14-25). Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon are street urchins. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.