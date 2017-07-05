The ART of Social Change

As systemic greed, prejudice, and disconnection runs amuck, a non-profit troupe of musicians, presenters & activists are touring the Pacific Northwest in early July to “cultivate relationship, create safe space for expression, and help expand our communion with the natural world.” As US divisions widen, and political disbelief sets in this 4th of July season, the “Salish Sea Revival Tour” will be circumnavigating the bioregion, weaving what they call a “Web of Inter-dependence.”

Making waves in 10 cities along the way, this highly-accomplished group of artists, workshop leaders, poets, and changemakers will weave together issues of social justice, environmentalism, and evolving cultural narratives; all while bringing to life the heart of celebration. “It’s about nurturing what’s good and whole,” says tour promoter Ben Browner. “As corporate structures tear apart the fabric of our original cultures, we pick up the threads, and weave an even more beautiful tapestry than before.”

Coming to the Vashon home of Jim & Mary Shackleford on July 12th, the evening is being sponsored by the Women’s Way Red Lodge and the Backbone Campaign. They invite the community to a 4-6pm “Music as Medicine” workshop based on author & scholar Joanna Macy’s “Work That ReConnects.” The workshop will be followed by a community potluck with lightly-facilitated dialogue from 6-8pm. Bring a dish & dishware, but no alcohol or pets please.

The evening portion of the show will begin at 8pm sharp, with a social/environmental justice poetry set by the internationally-recognized Tannur Ali (freshly back from presenting at the UN in France). At 8:30pm, Lydia Violet’s “protest-folk quartet” will bring beautiful 4 part female harmonies, stand up bass, violin, banjo, guitar, & percussion in an arrangement not to be missed! ($10-40 sliding scale suggested donation, but nobody turned away for lack of funds).

For more information on this event, and the Salish Sea Tour at large, visit Revival’s site at www.backtolife.org. There are also individual event pages with much more detail on Facebook.

“The ART of Social Change” Celebration! Wednesday July 12th, 4-10pm @ The Shackleford Home: 11306 SW 238th St)