Thanks to community, Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA) raised more than $150,000 toward scholarships for arts participants of all ages last year. Let’s do it again Vashon! VCA’s much-anticipated annual Art Auction and Gala, Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23, showcases works created by Island artists, tasty treats made by talented chefs and bakers and the generosity of local businesses, all in support of Vashon’s growing arts and culture milieu.

Get a peak on September 1 at the Art Auction Preview Party and Artist reception. Honoring the Artist who have donated over 150 pieces of amazing art. You can also sample hor dourves from around the Island at the Taste of Vashon.

Please join us for the 2017 Art Auction Preview Party and Artist Reception.

Friday, September 1

6:00-9:00 pm

Free admission