The Doors were the quintessential American rock band of the late 60s. Their unique sound which blended elements of rock, blues, jazz, psychedelia, poetry, shamanism, rebellion, and live theatre has captured the imagination of every generation. Their iconic front man, Jim Morrison, a leather clad demon poet along with the talents of Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, and Robby Krieger gave audiences a glimpse of ‘The Other Side’.

The American Night, a touring Doors tribute act from Seattle, will treat Vashon with a live recreation of a Doors concert at The Red Bicycle this Friday night. The American Night is a highly acclaimed tribute act that tours throughout the Pacific Northwest. Authentic instruments, costumes, and psychedelic lighting are used to recreate the experience of a live Doors concert.

Friday, September 1st, 8:30pm. The American Night at The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi

This show has a free cover and is open to all-ages until 11pm, 21 and over after that.