Almost Instant Shrimp Curry

We do a lot with quickly cooked and marinated dishes like the ceviche recipe I grave you most recently in which briefly cooked fish marinated in lemon juice featured. This time we’ve enjoyed and pass on to you a dish deliciously presenting Thai rice noodles, shrimp and coconut cream. It’s a rich , brightly colored dish with an Indian accent contributed by turmeric. This is the ingredient credited with giving people in India good health and brilliant brains.

Shrimp, like all seafoods, gives you iodine, a brain boost, and cooks quickly. You can even buy it frozen with tails and shells off and already cooked. Keep it in your freezer, ready to save you heating up the kitchen too much on these hot late August and early September days. The Thai rice noodles, soaked in warm water for 15 minutes, cook in two minutes. You can buy little jars of crushed garlic, saving more time. (I think fresh garlic is worth a few minutes spent mashing, peeling and slicing, though.)

No worries about coconut cream being saturated fat. You need some, because saturated fat forms the skin of every brain cell you have. Besides, coconut fat is vegetable fat,

Shrimp Curry

In Coconut Sauce

3 servings

2 cups frozen cooked & ready to eat shrimp

2 ounces Thai rice noodles

½ cup finely chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced garlic or 1 teaspoon crushed garlic

2 Tablespoons coconut oil

Spices:

1/4 to ½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon hot paprika or ordinary paprika plus a dash or two of cayenne

1 teaspoon cumin

1 cup coconut cream or coconut milk

2 teaspoons minced cilantro, optional



Put the shrimp in a 2 cup measuring pitcher. Pour hot water over it to thaw the shrimp.

Put the noodles in a bowl or pan of hot water and soak 15 minutes while you chop onions, mince garlic, and measure and combine spices. Heat the coconut oil in a large, deep skillet or quali. Stir-cook the onion 5 minutes. Add the spices and garlic. Stir. Cook 2 minutes more. Add the water the shrimp have been thawing in. Heat. Add the coconut cream or coconut milk. Heat.

Drain the soaked noodles and add to the skillet. Toss to incorporate the onion and spices. Cook 2 minutes or until noodles are tender enough to cut with a fork. Add the shrimp. Toss and serve.

Serve with cooked peas on the side. Also offer yogurt to contrast with the spices. Complete the menu with a green salad. A platter of seasonal fruits makes a good dessert.