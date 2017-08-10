Local singer-songwriter, Allison Shirk, returns to the Red Bike on Friday, August 11th at 8:30pm to perform original songs and cover tunes for her birthday bash! The date is her actual birthday and she hopes to celebrate the day doing what she loves the most, making music and being with friends and loved ones. Allison plays music that blends her Texas country roots with her love for vocal jazz and blues. After a successful kickstarter campaign in 2015, Allison has been promoting her debut album, Break My Heart and performing around the Northwest as a solo artist and with a band. Now, two years later, she’s getting close to being ready to record a new full length album.

Allison will be accompanied by Wesley Peterson on drums, Doug Pine on lead guitar, Chuck Keller on bass, and Tony Mann on keys.

Kicking off the evening for the Allison Shirk Band will be Tim Couldn’t Make It. Tim Dahms has been called “one of the finest bass players to come out of the Hawaiian Islands” and has played with music icons from Steely Dan to Willie Nelson. Now, only making the rare guest appearance, “Tim Sightings” have been known to draw music lovers from around the globe hoping to catch a rare set with this elusive modern music master. Unfortunately, Tim can’t make it to the Red Bike gig this time, so Doug Pine and Rick Dahms will be playing without him. The group has grown to include Michael Marcus on bass, Wesley Peterson on drums, and Mike Nichols joining in on harmonica during very special occasions.​

Friday, August 11th, 8:30pm

The Allison Shirk Band

With Tim Couldn’t Make It

The Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi. All-age’s ’till 11pm, 21+ after that. Free cover! ; tips to pay the bands welcome.