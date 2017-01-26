All Saxophone Ensemble Benefit Concert for Vashon School Bands!

The Tacoma-based South Sound Saxophone Ensemble will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Vashon High School Theatre. The ensemble, formed in 2015 and conducted by Erik Steighner, features over 20 saxophonists playing soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, and bass saxophones. The all-volunteer group includes both amateur and professional players ranging from high schoolers to retirees. The program will feature works by J.S. Bach, Steven Bryant, Paul Hindemith, Darius Milhaud, and Jean Sibelius. “The ensemble is excited to present its first performance off the PLU campus,” said Steighner. “With so many teachers and recent college graduates in the group, we leapt at the chance to support a local music program with our playing.”

McMurray and Jazz band will also perform.

The suggested donation is $10. ($25 for family groups of 3 or more). All proceeds will help supporting the VHS and McMurray bands through V.I.B.E.S**. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

**V.I.B.E.S. is a nonprofit organization that supports band education at McMurray Middle School and Vashon High School. V.I.B.E.S. raises money through donations and other fundraisers to pay expenses related to the band programs that are not covered by the school district’s budget. These might include field trips, honor band and contest fees, master’s classes, band t-shirts, and other activities and materials that will enhance the learning experiences of our band students.

Please come see some Great Music and Support our Bands!