Uncle Jerry was driving an old green coupe, I think it was a Plymouth. We were coming home from catechism at Dockton and Uncle Jerry’s car was full with his three children and us cousins. “Brace yourself,” Uncle Jerry yelled at sister Molly who was sitting in the suicide seat, the most unsafe seat in the car in case of an accident. She was told to push hard against the glove box and to lock her elbows against a collision. We must have been hitting 50 MPH.
Whether we’re in a dangerous situation or simply inconvenienced, it is our level of resourcefulness that determines if and how quickly we resolve the situation. We in the developed world really don’t need to know much about the places we inhabit or the things we need or use.
Winter time. Time for gathering around a fire and sharing stories with your loved ones. That’s what people have done for generations, across cultures, around the world. Stories and the art of telling them are truly inseparable from human life.
Garlic and shiitake mushrooms are reputed to be the champs at warding off the flu and at relieving flu symptoms if you’ve already got them. (Mash garlic and sliver soaked shiitaki caps; add to chicken soup.) Also antiviral are basil, oregano, elderberry, lemon balm, ginger and peppermint. Cinnamon and cloves are antibacterial and antiviral.
So many tears; so much heartache and mourning in 2016. In a malicious parting shot, the final devastating blow was struck in late December of the *Deplorable* Year: Granny (J2) is gone, missing since October.
Cynthia and Sam were twelve years old when he rode by her on his bicycle coming down Ellisport hill. “Wanna go to a square dance?” he yelled. “Don’t think I will,” Cynthia replied. But Sam couldn’t hear, he was too far down the hill, which didn’t stop Sam from asking Clara the next day and the day after that. What was a boy to do?
I don’t know that I have ever really been a fan of anything, in the sense that I have come to understand fandom anyway. I do remember becoming a Smokey the Bear ranger and getting a bunch of stuff from that club, but I don’t remember why.
In case you’ve been procrastinating on your New Year’s resolutions, I have a few suggestions. This was a tough year, and 2017 looks like it could be worse. The ball is definitely in our court, and we have to decide whether and how we are going to put it in play.
People these winter days are either fighting off a cold or the flu, shopping for cold remedies, turning up the heat, or looking back at all those not very healthy Christmas goodies and vowing to restrain themselves in the future as they gargle sore throats and blow their noses. It’s time for grandma’s cold remedy: warming, energizing, flavorful chicken soup!
“Mom, Mom, the cats are climbing the Christmas tree,” yelled brother Mike. Our two Siamese cats, Meeko and Chakree were chasing each other up the tree and when Meeko reached the top, the tree fell over with a crash. Smoke was coming from the broken lights and broken ornaments were all over the floor.
A play by Jeanie Okimoto. Directed by Chaim Rosemarin
Dr. Albert Paugh is flunking retirement. After selling his Vashon Island veterinary practice, he soon finds himself not only lost without his work, but suddenly single. His efforts to carve out a new life, both as a bachelor and a retiree, only leave him feeling like his golden years are fast becoming years of gloom.
Occasionally, a woman takes up a movie camera. Occasionally, she turns her lens to capturing her own life, or the life of friends, or the lives of women we don’t often get to see. Such are the films in LunaFest, a festival of short films by, for, about women, coming to Vashon Tuesday, February 7th at Vashon Theater as a fund-raiser for the Vashon Resettlement Committee.
The Tacoma-based South Sound Saxophone Ensemble will perform a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Vashon High School Theatre. The ensemble, formed in 2015 and conducted by Erik Steighner, features over 20 saxophonists playing soprano, alto, tenor, baritone, and bass saxophones
That’s right, Vashon’s 8-Word, 8-Day Poetry Open Mic is back!
Inspired by the folks who, a dozen years ago, talked and read poetry at the Poetry Salon and Poetry Open Mic at Vashon Bookshop and at the Tea Shop
Most Commented